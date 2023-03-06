After Pathaan, theatres pin hopes on Holi week to bring back cheer

“The Holi week is likely to be a steady one at cinemas with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar the only main release over the period, allowing the film to be a focus for both audiences and cinema halls," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow said. “We are expecting families and friends to celebrate the festivities together and are optimistic that the festival will bode well for the movies’ run across the country," he added. Having said that, Pathaan is still having a strong run, which will be further amplified over the holiday period, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}