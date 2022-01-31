NEW DELHI : Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo , a 2020 action drama starring Allu Arjun, will now be dubbed and premiered in Hindi on movie channel Dhinchaak on 6 February.

Earlier, a theatrical release in Hindi was planned to cash in on the actor’s new fan base in north India following the success of his latest action flick Pushpa-The Rise: Part One. The same, however, was withdrawn after a request from producers who are remaking the film in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan reprising Arjun’s role. The film, also available on Netflix and originally in Telugu, had not been dubbed upon its initial release.

For an industry that began its journey on television with initial acquisitions valued at barely ₹9 lakh a decade ago, regional cinema has come a long way on the small screen. Data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) for June 2020 across top movie channels like Sony Max, Star Gold and Zee Cinema has shown at least one regional film among the top five programmes in the Hindi movies category every week.

Media experts say television has always had a slightly different audience set versus movie theatres and that difference has only been widened over the last few years with the growth of multiplexes. Theatre-goers have started experimenting with and liking more differentiated storytelling while TV audiences still prefer traditional content, more mass-market and family entertainers over serious narratives.

The upper end of the viewer spectrum is not watching TV today, some of them have cut the cord or are hooked on to other mediums. While a lot of film content is now available on streaming platforms, that base is very small and there is no impact on TV ratings, according to senior media industry executives.

