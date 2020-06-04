After racism, Bollywood takes on animal rights

NEW DELHI: Bollywood has followed its stand against the George Floyd incident a few days ago by speaking up against the horrific death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have condemned the act with #AllLivesMatter trending after #BlackLivesMatter.

NEW DELHI: Bollywood has followed its stand against the George Floyd incident a few days ago by speaking up against the horrific death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have condemned the act with #AllLivesMatter trending after #BlackLivesMatter.

The elephant was killed in Malappuram, Kerala after locals allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. The incident sparked an outrage on Twitter with many celebrities demanding stricter laws against animal cruelty.

The elephant was killed in Malappuram, Kerala after locals allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. The incident sparked an outrage on Twitter with many celebrities demanding stricter laws against animal cruelty. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

“Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable. Strict action should be taken against the culprits," actor Akshay Kumar tweeted using the hashtag All Lives Matter.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who has spoken for animal rights in the past, shared a report as part of an Instagram story on the elephant’s death and wrote, "This is why we need harsher laws against animal cruelty."

Actor Shraddha Kapoor also shared a petition calling for stricter laws against animal cruelty titled Justice for Our Voiceless Friends.

“How? How can something like this happen? Do people not have hearts? My heart has shattered and broken. The perpetrators need to be punished in the strictest way," Kapoor tweeted.

Rajkummar Rao retweeted Kapoor’s petition, calling the incident horrific.

“We need to find these people and punish them," Rao said.

Calling the incident inhumane and unacceptable, Randeep Hooda, an equestrian himself, called for strict action to be taken against the culprits.