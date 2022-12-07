After TikTok, Meta introduces avatars on its apps

Meta on Wednesday announced the launch of customized ‘avatars’ on its platforms, with rollout starting on WhatsApp. In a post on Facebook, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said that the avatars will be “coming soon" to “all" Meta apps, and offer 36 custom stickers to users. The feature is the latest in a space that includes Snapchat’s Bitmoji launched in 2016, Apple’s Memoji from 2018, and more recently, custom avatars on Meta’s social media rival, TikTok.

