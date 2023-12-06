'Afwaahon ka Safar,' Sunny Deol reacts on 'Drunk' viral video | Watch

A video of actor Sunny Deol has emerged on social media in which the actor was seen roaming in the streets in the middle of the night. In the video, Deol appeared drunk and was seen taking the help of an autorickshaw driver.

Several netizens slammed the Gadar 2 actor. One user wrote, "Success ke nashe ne Sunny Deol ko nashedi bana diya hai". Another wrote, "Lata hai zyada daaru pi liya hai".. However, Sunny Deol has cleared the rumour. The video was part of his upcoming film. Deol was shooting in the middle of the night. "Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak," the Hindi film actor wrote.

Following Sunny Deol's comment, one user wrote, "Jawab mil gaya haters ko". Another thanked Deol for clarifying about the video.

One user praised the superstar saying, "Sunny paaji ki acting so good that people actually believed".

Deol is shooting for the film Safar directed by Shashank Udrapurkar. He is also set to feature in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which will be produced by Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions’ (AKP) 17th production under their banner. Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of 'Ghayal,' 'Damini,' and 'Ghatak.' Given this impressive track record.

Sunny Deol’s recently released film ‘Gadar 2’ has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping ₹515.03 crore in about a month.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan’s Dil and Sunny Deol’s Ghayal were released on the same day.

Then in 1996, it was ‘Raja Hindustani’ vs ‘Ghatak’ followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when ‘Lagaan’ was released on the same day as ‘Gadar’.

Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.

‘Lahore, 1947’ also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

