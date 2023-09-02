aha Video announces new reality show1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:41 AM IST
With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on JioCinema and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base.
Aha Video, primarily known for Telugu language content, has announced a new reality show called Family Dhamaka that will launch on September 8. It is a remake of Family Feud, an international game show and has been produced by Fremantle India.
