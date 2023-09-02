aha Video announces new reality show

With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on JioCinema and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base.

Aha Video, primarily known for Telugu language content, has announced a new reality show called Family Dhamaka that will launch on September 8. It is a remake of Family Feud, an international game show and has been produced by Fremantle India.

Aradhana Bhola, managing director, Fremantle India said the format has been successfully produced in 63 territories worldwide. "As a nation, we are big on family - the dynamics, the banter, the fun - add to that sentiment, questions that we are seeking the most popular answers to, and we've got an entertainment mix for every family member to enjoy," Bhola said in a statement.

With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on Voot and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base. They are drawing viewers through original non-fiction shows as well as by onboarding reality shows appearing on TV channels on to digital platforms.

Sony's Shark Tank India and Viacom18's Bigg Boss notched impressive viewership online, aided by exhaustive marketing campaigns.

ALTBalaji and MX Player also came up with Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp that garnered significant viewership. Viacom18 itself had another comedy game show The Khatra Khatra Show that premiered on its OTT platform Voot ahead of television. Netflix, which created a special Kapil Sharma show, is betting on reality and launched a dating show IRL: In Real Love, this year.

Media industry experts said non-fiction could see newer formats on streaming platforms and marquee properties could draw audiences sitting on the fence to subscribe to these services.