Aha eyes serialised long-format shows to retain subscribers as growth stalls
SummaryAha is also looking at entering a new language market, other than Telugu and Tamil, and is banking on a mix of films, limited series and long-format shows dropping weekly, to remain relevant at a time when all entertainment apps, and not just OTTs, are fighting for the attention of users.
NEW DELHI : Telugu and Tamil video streaming platform aha, owned by film producer Allu Aravind, is looking at long-format shows that will drop episodes every week to sustain viewer engagement and retain existing users, at a time when OTT platforms are struggling to acquire new paid subscribers.