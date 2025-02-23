Aha eyes serialised long-format shows to retain subscribers as growth stalls

To be sure, streaming platforms have begun serialising their shows, instead of releasing all episodes of an entire season in one go, in a shift of strategy aimed at boosting subscriber retention. The traditional streaming model involved binge-watching that allowed viewers to consume an entire season of a show in one sitting. Some platforms are now experimenting with a more scheduled approach. This strategy involves setting specific hours and days for the release of the episodes, aimed at ensuring viewers return to the service regularly, helping retain subscribers at a time growth in paid memberships has plateaued. Koppineni said the platform adopted the strategy for its recent show Vere Level Office where the first nine of a total of 50 episodes have been released.