Aha Video eyes pan India market; to launch Tamil, north Indian content

The advantage with language-specific platforms is their creative strength that stems from ownership by production houses who’ve been in the business for long, according to Karan Taurani, senior vice-president, Elara Capital Ltd. “However, content costs are going to be huge as we go forward and only the larger platforms may be able to afford to keep up while some of these language services may be constrained in telling large-scale stories. Plus, challenges for them may arise as audiences may not want to pay for too many subscriptions, necessitating eventual consolidation of smaller apps into aggregators. However, that is still some time away," Taurani added.