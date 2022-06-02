Aha Video introduces 99 plan for three months

Aha Video introduces ₹99 plan for three months2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
- Platforms such as aha Video are trying to grab eyeballs in the face of stiff competition from foreign streaming services that are betting big on regional content
NEW DELHI: Telugu video streaming platform aha has launched a new plan where viewers can access all new releases including films, series, and originals at R 99 for three months or ₹299 for an annual subscription. The one-time offer is valid for Telugu users from 1 June until 30 June.
“With the launch of our new offer, our audience will get access to a variety of content with new releases every week, original content and existing series and shows at just ₹99 for three months. Since this offer is valid only for June, it is a great opportunity for the audience to subscribe to the platform and watch quality content in their local language," Ajit K Thakur, chief executive officer, aha, said in a statement.
aha Video, launched in March 2020, benefited from the covid-19 lockdown and also the first-mover advantage as a big Telugu platform in its home state.
Platforms such as aha Video are trying to grab eyeballs in the face of stiff competition from foreign streaming services that are betting big on regional content. Netflix released its first Telugu original Pitta Kathalu last February and has seen films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, both in the same language, feature in its top 10 row in India.
Amazon Prime acquired big Telugu star vehicles such as Narappa and Tuck Jagadish for direct release during the pandemic, while Disney+ Hotstar streamed its first Telugu original show, Unheard, last September.
Platforms like aha Video may not have deep pockets like the foreign streaming services, but they claim their offerings are differentiated and their understanding of the local market is a distinct advantage.
Debuting with original shows such as Kotha Poradu, Masti’s, Shithappens, Locked and Geetha Subhramanyam, the service has also found traction in non-fiction properties like Sam Jam and No.1 Yaari with Rana and the spate of films acquired during the lockdown which were compelled to skip theatrical release, such as Colour Photo, Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna, and Thank You, Brother, among others.