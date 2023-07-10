Aha Video announces new business reality show1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST
With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on Voot and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base
New Delhi: Aha Video, primarily known for Telugu language content, has announced a business reality show called Nenu Super Woman. Hosted by Sreeram Chandra, the show will provide a platform to aspiring women entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of successful business leaders.
