New Delhi: Aha Video, primarily known for Telugu language content, has announced a business reality show called Nenu Super Woman. Hosted by Sreeram Chandra, the show will provide a platform to aspiring women entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of successful business leaders.

Entrepreneurs participating in the show include Rohit Chennamaneni (co-founder of Darwinbox), Sridhar Gadhi (founder and executive chairman of Quantela Inc), Renuka Bodla (venture partner of Silverneedle Ventures), Sudhakar Reddy (founder and CEO of Abhi Bus), Dodla Deepa Reddy (Dodla Dairy), and Sindhura Ponguru (Narayana Group).

With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on Voot and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base. They are drawing viewers through original non-fiction shows as well as by onboarding reality shows appearing on TV channels on to digital platforms.

Sony’s Shark Tank India and Viacom18’s Bigg Boss notched impressive viewership online, aided by exhaustive marketing campaigns.

ALTBalaji and MX Player also came up with Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp that garnered significant viewership. Viacom18 itself has a new comedy game show The Khatra Khatra Show that premiered on its OTT platform Voot ahead of television. Netflix, which created a special Kapil Sharma show, is betting on reality and launched a dating show IRL: In Real Love, this year.

Media industry experts said non-fiction could see newer formats on streaming platforms and marquee properties could draw audiences sitting on the fence to subscribe to these services.

For reality shows as a genre, OTT provides an opportunity to create several interactive features where audiences can feel they are part of the show in terms of being able to influence outcomes as well as having access to many more content formats like live streams.

