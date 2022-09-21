aha Video to launch Korean content2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 10:49 AM IST
Moving beyond Hindi, English and other local languages, Indians are now viewing content from the neighbouring Asian country South Korea.
NEW DELHI: aha Video, an OTT platform specialising in Telugu and Tamil language content, will launch Korean shows in partnership with 04 Media, a Hong Kong-based global content distributor. These will be available on the service starting the last quarter of this year.