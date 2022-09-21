NEW DELHI: aha Video, an OTT platform specialising in Telugu and Tamil language content, will launch Korean shows in partnership with 04 Media, a Hong Kong-based global content distributor. These will be available on the service starting the last quarter of this year.

“Our local content has built a strong core fan base with a wide variety ranging from fiction, non-fiction, game shows, music and talent shows, original films, live news, kids‘ content and so on. Keeping in mind the evolving preferences of viewers and the popularity of Korean content amongst our audiences, we are now bringing some of the top Korean shows in local languages, enabling our viewers to watch their favourite programs from across the world," aha’s CEO Ajit Thakur said in a statement.

Gary Pudney, founder and managing director, O4 Media, said the south is a dynamic part of India, and working with aha illustrates that they have an eye for content which is highly appealing and engaging for their audience. “We see this as just the beginning of a long-lasting relationship," Pudney said in a statement.

Moving beyond Hindi, English and other local languages, Indians are now viewing content from the neighbouring Asian country South Korea. That these crisp and entertaining shows and movies have struck a chord with audiences is evident from the investment companies are making in them.

In 2020, direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd had announced the launch of a new offering, Korean Drama Active, to be available on DishTV and D2H platforms; it gives users access to premium Korean drama content dubbed into Hindi.

After English and local language content, Spanish, Korean and Japanese titles drive the highest viewing for American streaming service Netflix in India. The second season of zombie tale Kingdom was in the India Top 10 series row in March 2020, when it released. Korean series such as It’s Okay to Not be Okay and Crash Landing on You have also featured in the India Top 10 overall and series rows.