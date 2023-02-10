Telugu video streaming platform Aha Video, owned by film producer Allu Aravind, is banking on its premium subscription offering and brand integrations instead of just pure advertising revenue to achieve breakeven by December-end.

In an interview, Ajit Thakur, chief executive, said the company is now starting to also offer Tamil content, besides looking to create content as a studio for other platforms. Revenue doubled in 2022 compared to 2021, he said.

Media industry experts, however, pointed to the niche appeal of such language-specific services and said consolidation is the only way forward for such platforms in India’s fragmented OTT market.

“Telugu remains our core offering, and we don’t want to take our focus off it and lose subscribers, but we’re making slow and steady progress in the Tamil market, too, where we entered slightly late but saw the first signs of growth in the October quarter," Thakur said.

Entering the Tamil market has helped the platform cater to the Indian diaspora across Southeast Asia, he said, adding that international audiences tend to fetch higher average revenue per user (Arpu).

Last August, Aha launched Aha Gold, a premium annual subscription offering created to deliver 4K ultra HD video streaming combined with Dolby audio to enhance the overall customer experience, bolstering revenue. “We’re looking at over 12 million monthly active users now, plus there is our subscription offering and our integrations with brands, so we should be able to monetize the service well and breakeven by the end of the year," Thakur said.

The service, which featured hits such as the reality show Unstoppable 2 with NBK, and the original film Senapathi in 2022, has Telugu Indian Idol Season Two and original film Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu lined up in the coming months. Aha is also eyeing live news and short-form content later in the year.

While most streaming services in India are looking to cut costs as paid subscription growth remains muted, Thakur said the platform would stick to its model of bringing out one new title every week. “In their eagerness to win, a lot of bigger players had started with high-cost structures which weren’t sustainable. We’ve recognized that OTT sits somewhere between TV and films, so we haven’t overspent. Our budgets are not at par with films but three to five times that of television. Frequency is important for the customer to keep coming back, so we’re not looking at cutting down," Thakur said. He, however, said that the platform would avoid acquiring big-budget films, which are turning unviable currently.

To be sure, the experts noted that language-specific media services apps couldn’t afford to sell their content at prices on a par with the bigger platforms, putting stress on their Arpus. “The other challenge is that global companies are increasingly allocating higher budgets to regional content," said Karan Taurani, senior vice president at Elara Capital Ltd.