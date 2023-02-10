Aha Video banks on premium subscriptions to break even

While most streaming services in India are looking to cut costs as paid subscription growth remains muted, Thakur said the platform would stick to its model of bringing out one new title every week. “In their eagerness to win, a lot of bigger players had started with high-cost structures which weren’t sustainable. We’ve recognized that OTT sits somewhere between TV and films, so we haven’t overspent. Our budgets are not at par with films but three to five times that of television. Frequency is important for the customer to keep coming back, so we’re not looking at cutting down," Thakur said. He, however, said that the platform would avoid acquiring big-budget films, which are turning unviable currently.