Actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who announced the launch of Prismix, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven media company specialising in generative AI storytelling, has set the stage for artificial intelligence to find its way into mainstream Bollywood further. While some studios and makers were already using these technologies for scripting, post-production, and even marketing to target audiences better, industry experts say such moves will only propel more production houses to invest in these technologies to cut costs without truly replacing manpower at this point. In fact, India’s first AI-generated feature film, Naisha , will arrive in theatres this May.

“It is extremely common for AI to be used in pre-production and visualisation for projects such as period dramas that require authentic costumes and designs. Going forward, it is going to have a huge impact on budgets, especially eliminating the need to shoot in foreign locations," said Dipankar Mukherjee, co-founder, StudioBlo, an AI-powered content studio. The company recently created a music video for Ayushmann Khurrana where the actor sang the song, but the visuals were designed using an AI-generated clone.

Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency, said AI is proving to be a game-changer in storyboarding. Scripts are being written, and visual concepts are taking shape much faster, which is particularly beneficial for directors who thrive on intricate detailing. Pre-production, in general, has become more efficient. “When it comes to scripting, AI has enhanced the referencing process, making it quicker and more comprehensive. On the visual effects front, AI is making notable strides, though certain aspects still have limitations. For example, realistic hand movements like a handshake remain a challenge. However, many softer elements are being executed quite effectively," Pillai said.

In marketing, AI is being used to craft engaging and innovative content. A notable example is Merry Christmas, for which the agency created AI-generated posters featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

AI scripts

In pre-production, tools like ScriptBook assess scripts, predict audience reception, and refine plot structure, according to Viren Vesuwala, lead - strategic partnerships and alliances at digital agency White Rivers Media. AI can also generate scripts, offering filmmakers fresh insights.

AI accelerates visual effects, colour grading and editing during production and post-production, with technologies like Disney’s FaceDirector seamlessly blending performances. Beyond production, AI is transforming marketing strategies, Vesuwala added. Platforms analyse audience behaviour to optimise campaigns, refining targeting and engagement. Studios and streaming platforms are leading this evolution, while independent filmmakers gain access to affordable AI-driven editing and production tools.

“AI is no longer a distant concept—it’s already shaping the way films, TV, and digital content are made. From editing trailers to generating concept art, AI is helping creators move faster without compromising quality. Looking ahead, AI will allow us to create more personalized experiences—stories that adapt to the audience’s interests, making viewers feel like they are part of the narrative," said Siddharth Kumar Tewary, founder and chief creative of Swastik Productions, a film and TV production house.

Manish Kumar, founder of Videos4Businesses, an AI-powered content agency specialising in creating branded content, agreed AI will significantly reduce production costs by optimizing set design, art direction, manpower and shooting expenses. “Since every extra day of production adds to the budget, AI’s ability to streamline pre-production and post-production will lead to major cost savings," Kumar said. He pointed out that AI-driven technologies, such as automated editing, VFX enhancement, and virtual production, will cut expenses while maintaining high-quality output.

Local language dubbing

“At present, the use of AI is limited to research, some additional scripting and mainly VFX. It’s at a very nascent stage, but its use will increase significantly in the near future in terms of enhancing creativity and optimising costs. With advancements in generative AI, we are likely to see opportunities to leverage technology to reduce location expenses, bring down editing, dubbing and other post-production costs and improve our speed to market," producer and director Vipul Shah said. Going forward, films may be able to be shown in local languages without dubbing through AI applications, Shah added.

To be sure, entertainment industry experts emphasize that generative AI is still evolving and far from perfect. While it excels in automation and augmentation, it requires human oversight, iteration and refinement. Merzin Tavaria, co-founder and global president, DNEG, a visual entertainment firm said film studios are still getting used to AI and the technology requires manual intervention and creative input for productivity to actually improve.

“In some cases, AI is over-applied—such as in marketing content that demands deep brand understanding, cultural nuance and emotional resonance. These aspects rely heavily on human ingenuity, something AI struggles to replicate authentically. Additionally, despite AI’s efficiency, human connection remains irreplaceable as audiences respond deeply to authentic human experiences," said Nitin Jain, chief technology officer, ShareChat & Moj.