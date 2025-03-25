ArtificiaI intelligence-driven innovations set to transform Bollywood filmmaking and production costs
SummaryWith Ajay Devgn's Prismix launch, AI's role in Bollywood is expanding, promising cost savings and enhanced production efficiency. However, industry experts stress the importance of human creativity and oversight as AI technology evolves.
Actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who announced the launch of Prismix, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven media company specialising in generative AI storytelling, has set the stage for artificial intelligence to find its way into mainstream Bollywood further. While some studios and makers were already using these technologies for scripting, post-production, and even marketing to target audiences better, industry experts say such moves will only propel more production houses to invest in these technologies to cut costs without truly replacing manpower at this point. In fact, India’s first AI-generated feature film, Naisha, will arrive in theatres this May.