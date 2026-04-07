As celebrities launch AI avatars, how long could it be before legal risks catch up?

Globally, stars like Lil Miquela have shown that a digital persona can land massive fashion deals with brands like Prada or Chanel without ever stepping onto a physical set, Rawat pointed out. In India, we are at the early adopter stage. Actors like Rhea Chakraborty with her Mishty avatar are testing the waters, and even legends like Sourav Ganguly have launched digital twins for virtual coaching and fan events.