Celebrities may no longer be limited by time, geography or even physical presence.
As celebrities launch AI avatars, how long could it be before legal risks catch up?
SummaryRhea Chakraborty’s AI avatar marks a new phase in celebrity monetization—offering scale, localization and cost gains, but raising legal, authenticity and deepfake risks in India’s evolving AI landscape.
Celebrities may no longer be limited by time, geography or even physical presence.
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