AI content floods OTT platforms, but monetization still a puzzle
Summary
The rise of AI-generated content on streaming platforms is met with hesitance from advertisers regarding monetization. Currently, ad-supported models dominate, with potential for hybrid strategies in the future. Brands are exploring their fit based on audience engagement and content nature.
AI-generated content is increasingly popping up on YouTube and OTT platforms - from short films and microdramas to explainers and reimagined epics - but a clear pathway to making money from it has still to emerge.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story