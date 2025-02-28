The application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in media industry will see more rapid transformation the coming years, HT Digital CEO Puneet Jain said at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2025 on Thursday.

Sharing his vision for the future of digital news media, emphasizing the multifaceted role of AI in the industry, Jain said, “AI’s application in our industry is multifaceted—spanning content generation, user experience, and innovation in product development. Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed a gradual evolution from text to various visual formats; however, the coming years will see an even more rapid transformation.” He further noted that while AI significantly enhances productivity—enabling efficient creation of summaries, headlines, and tailored content—the greatest wave of innovation is yet to come.

Addressing the challenge of misinformation, HT Digital CEO highlighted a pressing concern for today’s digital ecosystem. “As we transition to an AI-led era, the proliferation of machine-generated content without a clear policy framework or consistent editorial standards poses a serious risk. It is imperative that the industry, along with policymakers, establishes robust guidelines to safeguard credibility and ensure that verified, authentic information remains at the core of our journalism.”

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) represents 20 media outlets from both print and electronic media across India.

Besides media representatives, the conclave included special participations from policymakers who deliberated upon the government's strategy for tackling challenges posed by AI like misinformation, deepfakes, data privacy, and platform accountability among others.