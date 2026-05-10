As content clutter rises, young audiences turn to AI for entertainment recommendations

Lata Jha
4 min read10 May 2026, 04:27 PM IST
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When asked to name the best source for TV and movie recommendations, 49% of Gen Alpha chose web and app-based AI chatbots.
Summary
As content clutter rises, viewers are turning to AI for what to watch next. Gen Alpha now prefers chatbots over streaming interfaces for recommendations—but accuracy gaps and regional bias threaten trust, forcing platforms to tighten data and real-time updates.

As content clutter intensifies and organic discovery of fresh titles becomes harder, consumers are increasingly turning to AI for help.

According to Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, adoption of AI-powered entertainment experiences is rising—especially among older Gen Alpha respondents (ages 13 and 14). The shift is already reshaping how this cohort discovers content.

When asked to name the best source for TV and movie recommendations, 49% of Gen Alpha chose web- and app-based AI chatbots, ahead of streaming and cable service interfaces and program guides (41%) and internet search engine results (11%).

The implication is clear: discovery is moving from browsing to prompting.

As a result, creators and platforms are experimenting with multiple entry points. Short-form clips, behind-the-scenes moments and character-led snippets are increasingly designed as discovery triggers. These fragments travel across platforms and sometimes become the reference points AI systems pick up.

The strategy is no longer just to create a show or film, but to build an ecosystem around it—maximizing the chances of being surfaced in different AI-driven contexts.

That said, questions of trust and accuracy remain.

Also Read | Inside the Indian entertainment industry's AI playbook

Smarter recommendations

“AI is able to interpret content at a much deeper level. It goes beyond basic metadata to understand tone, themes, character arcs and viewing context. At the same time, it is continuously learning from user behaviour, what people watch, skip, rate or return to, which makes recommendations sharper and better over time,” said Bharath Ram, chief product officer, JioHotstar.

According to Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of digital marketing agency TheSmallBigIdea, AI-powered chatbots are increasingly replacing traditional search for entertainment discovery.

“What's interesting is the kind of audience driving this. There are essentially two types of entertainment viewers. One watches what's current, they don't need discovery; they need information. But the second type is looking for something more specific: the best thrillers, Oscar-winning English cinema, the finest Malayalam films, without necessarily knowing titles, platforms, or availability. They know the kind of content they want. That's where AI search becomes genuinely powerful,” Pillai pointed out.

A generational split

Charu Malhotra, co-founder and managing director, Primus Partners, a management consultancy firm, said that while among younger users—Gen Z and early Gen Alpha—AI is becoming a discovery layer, slightly older users are deploying it more functionally. They use AI to shortlist options, check reviews or get quick summaries before deciding what to watch.

Also Read | Bollywood turns to AI for lower costs and higher returns

With an explosion of content across OTT platforms, AI becomes a filter, agreed Siddharth Devnani, co-founder and chief operating officer of digital agency SoCheers.

Add to that the rise of voice queries in tier-two and tier-three cities, and discovery shifts from scrolling feeds to directly asking questions—fundamentally altering who and what controls attention.

“Earlier, we used to optimize for algorithms, but now we are optimising for answers, which means restructuring descriptions, press notes and the metadata to be something that AI can easily interpret. OTT platforms are investing in sharper tagging and conversational hooks. It is more like, ‘I liked x, what should I watch next?’” Devnani said.

Packaging for prompts

With shortening attention spans, especially among younger viewers, creators are already building hooks within the first few seconds of content.

Anuja Trivedi, chief strategy and marketing officer, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, said the same thinking now extends to how content is described and packaged. Titles, descriptions and metadata are becoming more conversational—sometimes mirroring the slang and phrasing users employ while prompting AI.

Content that is widely discussed, well-described and contextually tagged has a higher chance of surfacing when someone asks AI for recommendations, she added.

Also Read | Bollywood turns to AI for lower costs and higher returns

The trust gap

However, AI systems are only as reliable as the data they are trained on.

Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, said AI may recommend outdated content, incorrect titles or mix up genres because it doesn’t always have real-time or platform-specific data. Popular shows may be disproportionately recommended, while niche or regional content remains underrepresented unless explicitly prompted.

For regional platforms, the problem is sharper.

Ujjwal Mahajan, co-founder of Chaupal, said AI models frequently hallucinate details about smaller films—wrong cast, wrong release year or incorrect platform attribution. Hindi-Bollywood and international content enjoy far larger digital footprints than Punjabi and other regional content. As a result, AI systems systematically under-represent regional titles—not due to bias, but because of limited data availability, Mahajan explained.

“Users are engaging with AI, but they are also very quick to disengage if the experience is not accurate. One clear pattern we’ve seen is that drop offs tend to increase when recommendations feel repetitive or slightly misaligned with the user’s immediate query. Even a small mismatch impacts trust,” said Sunnyraj Agarwal, founder and CEO, Chat360, an omnichannel customer engagement platform powered by Agentic AI.

“So, the focus now is shifting towards tighter data control, real time updates, and feedback loops. Because at this stage, it’s not about how intelligent the system sounds, it’s about how consistently accurate it is,” he added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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