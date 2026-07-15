As the microdrama boom grows, AI-native productions are driving a shift in content creation and cost savings

As the microdrama boom grows, creators and platforms are investing in AI-generated shows to amp up volumes and supply. So far, AI had been restricted to voiceovers and scripting, but producers are now looking at fully AI-native programming that can reduce costs by 25-50% with no real actors or live shoots required.
With efficiency the driver of such projects, platforms believe AI-led or animated shows could grow to 30-40% of the overall microdrama content mix by the end of 2026 even though live action dominates at the moment.
“AI is becoming an increasingly important creative tool across the media and entertainment industry and micro-content offers a particularly interesting environment to explore its potential,” said Stephan Bugaj–senior vice president, GenAI content and technology, JioStar. “The format's pace, volume and appetite for experimentation make it well-suited for testing new production workflows and visual styles.”