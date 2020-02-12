When content is being consumed in every shape and form, across multiple channels and by a discerning set of consumers, AI is imperative. We are at a day and age when data reigns supreme and every marketer is constantly looking for ways to create a more intelligent, engaging product. Needless to say, technology is showing them the way to do exactly that.

“One challenge that we all face is that customers do not want to listen to irrelevant messages. People do not have the time or energy to consume all the content that is being spewed through multiple channels. I think it's the dream of a marketer to be able to market one-to-one. We are constantly evolving with the help of AI as marketers create communication more specific to their audience," said Sunder Madakshira, Head, Marketing, Adobe India.

Madakshira was speaking at the 13th episode of HT Brand Studio Live, Season 2. It is a series that gets the brains behind India’s top brands to decode marketing innovations and more. It is anchored by Rameet Arora, Chief Operating Officer, HT Digital Streams, and co-hosted by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia.

Need to communicate with your consumers in real time? Want to tailor your product according to the priorities of your consumer? Looking for the tools to mine consumer insights to craft business solutions? You need AI. It’s crucial that brand marketers work hand in hand with technology instead of competing with it.

Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head (Marketing), Dish TV & Watcho, said, “The era of marketers being control freaks is probably gone. Today, you have to give the consumer the freedom to choose from your list of offerings without getting confused in the process thanks to millions of content pieces distributed across hundreds of channels. The recommendations have to be tailored to the consumer, culling insights which are relevant to micro-segments within the entire consumer base."

Agreeing to the same, Krishnan Chatterjee, Chief Customer Officer and Head of Marketing, Indian Subcontinent, SAP, said, “AI needs to be heavily deployed in content marketing in the context of storytelling. Brand marketers have lost the ability to control the narrative. This is especially true for B2B; the stories that customers tell about our brands are what determine our brand narratives. Brands need the ability to analyse consumer experience, figure out one-to-one solutions that their experience demands. That’s really where the future is."

In the era of mass communication, we used to segment the audience using some demographic data and come up with cohorts of a million people for whom one message would be created. “Using AI, this storytelling can happen in a fashion where each person sees a different story. The same brand narrative gets manifested into the person’s likes, interests, and past brand behaviour. We are moving from the system of a single story for a billion people to billion stories for a billion people," said Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India.

This aptly summarizes the impact that AI can have on brand storytelling. As Manish Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, STL, said, “AI, by its nature, improves itself by learning from its interaction with humans. By nature, it is also very networked. So, it is not tailored to only your experience; it is focused on experiences that are similar to yours, across the human population. One of the reasons why AI is so important in improving consumer experience is because of how quickly the network adjusts to you. AI is helping people feel that they have their own personal network."

Share Via