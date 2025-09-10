AI celebrities in ads are still not perfect. But they aren't going anywhere
The Rado ad caused an uproar as it was obvious that Katrina Kaif & Hrithik Roshan had shot separately, and it was stitched together with AI. Experts say actors will have to shoot together for commercials that bank on-screen chemistry but for campaigns that need endorsements, AI avatars will suffice.
The new Rado campaign featuring Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan may have made advertising purists recoil, but industry executives say artificial intelligence-generated ads are here for good. Besides speed, scale, creative flexibility and low cost, the technology eliminates the biggest agony for planners: coordinating celebrity shoots.