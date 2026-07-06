Transforming live events: AI enhances ticketing, discovery and on-ground experience

Lata Jha
4 min read6 Jul 2026, 11:24 AM IST
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The most immediate application is ticketing with AI increasingly used to detect bot activity in real time by reading traffic patterns and isolating automated behaviour before it can manipulate queues.(iStockphoto)
Summary
AI is reshaping live entertainment by blocking ticket bots, streamlining event operations, personalizing discovery and helping artists plan tours—while the live experience itself remains firmly human.

As debates around AI-generated music and virtual performances raise questions about authenticity, the live entertainment industry is embracing artificial intelligence in a different way—behind the scenes.

From combating ticket bots and improving event operations to helping artists plan tours and enabling smarter audience discovery, AI is becoming an integral part of how live experiences are produced, marketed and managed.

The technology is increasingly being used to detect bot activity during ticket sales by analysing traffic patterns and isolating automated behaviour before it manipulates online queues. Organizers are also deploying AI to streamline venue operations, monitor crowd movement in real time and personalize event recommendations based on users' interests, behaviour and location.

The result is a better experience for audiences while giving smaller and regional events greater visibility without relying solely on large marketing budgets.

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Smarter tickets

"AI today plays a key role across the entire live entertainment journey, from helping people discover experiences they'll love, to making ticket purchases fairer, to creating smoother experiences at the venue itself," said Noel Curtis, chief technology officer at BookMyShow.

For consumers, one of AI's biggest advantages is personalized discovery. By understanding individual preferences, platforms can recommend films, concerts and experiences that are more relevant to each user.

"Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, we're able to surface recommendations and notifications that better match each person's interests, making it easier to find something they'll genuinely enjoy," Curtis said.

AI is also helping safeguard ticket sales. During high-demand events, BookMyShow uses AI-assisted systems to detect bots and suspicious purchasing behaviour, improving the chances of tickets reaching genuine fans rather than being scooped up unfairly.

Beyond ticketing, AI is speeding up event planning.

According to Kushagra Vasishtha, project manager at Fever Originals, a live entertainment and ticketing platform, AI helps teams create visualizations, venue mock-ups and marketing creatives much faster before an event. It can simulate how a concert would look at a new venue, generate promotional assets and support discussions with venues, partners and authorities.

After an event, AI analyses customer feedback and operational data to identify audience sentiment, compare venue performance, predict future sell-outs and support faster decisions on programming, pricing and scheduling, he added.

Mazher Ramzanali, business head at Scara Live, the live-experiences arm of culture and experiences company Scara, said the slow back-and-forth with pricey creative agencies over initial concepts is fading fast, since AI tools can now produce polished promotional images, event mock-ups and mood boards within minutes.

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Predictive tours

The bigger prize, though, may be market intelligence.

"Rather than guessing how a tour will perform in a particular city, AI can read how interest is building, how quickly tickets are moving, and where that interest is coming from, before you commit," said Himanshu Chowdhry, founder of Spectal, an experiential marketing and talent agency focused on youth culture and live entertainment. That predictive layer, he said, is what will genuinely expand the industry.

It's also changing the leverage artists hold. Touring decisions — which cities, which venues, where the audience is growing, what to charge — have long depended almost entirely on a promoter's instinct and relationships. AI gives artists their own intelligence layer instead, letting them model audience demand independently and walk into promoter negotiations armed with data rather than intuition, Chowdhry said.

Human edge

Despite rapid adoption, industry executives believe AI will remain an operational tool rather than replacing the essence of live entertainment.

Ashish Saxena, CEO Of Windmills Craftworks, a company that curates live experiences said AI can automate repetitive tasks and drive efficiency across customer service, marketing, and analytics, delivering real operational savings, but it won’t replace the core product: human presence, spontaneity, and shared emotion.

The real shift is stratification, teams using AI for logistics, predictive planning, and post-event content will run 30% leaner and reinvest in better talent and design, while those that don’t will feel both expensive and dated, he added.

Rajnish Rawat, CEO of enterprise AI firm The Intelligence Co AI (Social Pill), framed it as a redeployment of labour rather than a cut: the repetitive, boring work gets automated, and the people who did it ideally shift toward creative calls, on-ground problem-solving, and managing the last-minute chaos no system is trained for.

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In India, where large-scale events still lean on massive manpower, he expects that shift to be slow and gradual—with the near-term opportunity lying not in headcount cuts but in making existing teams work smarter.

Meghana Bhogle, head of brand, experience and marketing at thumpN, an AI-native live event discovery and ticketing platform, described AI as a “force multiplier”.

"It collapses the repetitive layer of every role—listings, reporting, demand modelling, analytics—into a fraction of the time and effort it used to take. What that does for the individual is significant: a single person now has access to the kind of analytical depth, creative output and operational coverage that used to require multiple specialists," she said.

"People aren't being removed; they're being asked to do more, with more expertise and more leverage."

What AI is unlikely to disrupt, she argued, is the relationship-driven nature of the business.

“Booking an artist, managing a sponsor, negotiating a deal, running show day—live entertainment is a relationship business, and the parts that depend on judgement and trust are still human.”

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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