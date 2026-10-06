AI is changing entertainment. Here’s what investors are betting on

Recent investments in media and entertainment, from Prime Focus-backed Brahma AI raising $150 million to AI-native live entertainment discovery and ticketing platform thumpN raising over $3.75 million, might suggest that artificial intelligence has become the industry’s newest investment imperative.
However, industry experts say what is emerging is a much broader investment thesis: AI is beginning to operate across the entertainment value chain, from creation and localization to discovery, distribution, personalization and monetization.