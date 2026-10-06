AI is changing entertainment. Here’s what investors are betting on

Lata Jha
4 min read6 Oct 2026, 11:22 AM IST
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AI is beginning to operate across the entertainment value chain from creation and localisation to discovery, distribution, personalisation and monetisation.(REUTERS)
Summary
AI is reshaping entertainment economics, but investors aren’t just betting on AI-generated content. The bigger prize is scalable monetization backed by defensible IP, audiences, data, distribution and talent relationships.

Recent investments in media and entertainment, from Prime Focus-backed Brahma AI raising $150 million to AI-native live entertainment discovery and ticketing platform thumpN raising over $3.75 million, might suggest that artificial intelligence has become the industry’s newest investment imperative.

However, industry experts say what is emerging is a much broader investment thesis: AI is beginning to operate across the entertainment value chain, from creation and localization to discovery, distribution, personalization and monetization.

Investors are not necessarily betting that audiences want to watch AI-generated films, television programmes or music. They are betting that AI can change the economics of producing and monetizing entertainment.

The more useful question for an investor, therefore, may not be whether an entertainment company uses AI. It is whether the company possesses something defensible: intellectual property, audience, data, distribution, technology, talent relationships or a network whose value AI can amplify.

“AI is increasingly becoming part of the underlying business case for entertainment and media companies; and depending on the business model, it can compress production timelines and costs, enable localization at scale, improve discovery and personalisation, create new formats of audience engagement, and make large content libraries more efficiently monetizable," said Hardeep Sachdeva, senior partner, AZB & Partners.

For platforms, production businesses and entertainment-tech companies, therefore, the attraction is the economics and scalability of the enterprise with AI, Sachdeva added.

Also Read | Regional cinema takes aim at premium screens. Can audiences pay?

Beyond content

According to Sharlton Menezes, vice-president, IP and key partnerships, Pratilipi & Double Tap Films, it is absolutely fair to say there is a strong AI focus in recent fundraising, but it is important to contextualize it within the broader need to develop the Indian market. Pratilipi raised $20 million in its Series E funding round last year.

“Because we are still at a nascent stage in both content creation and digital consumption, directing capital toward technologies that scale these capabilities makes perfect business sense. Each of these companies is building products or services designed to fundamentally enhance the consumer experience,” Menezes said.

However, while investing in AI is critical and currently riding a massive wave of hype, it shouldn’t be the sole focus of capital deployment, he added.

Investments towards AI have been on the rise across sectors and M&E is not indifferent to it, according to Aarushi Jain, partner (head - media, education and gaming), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

“AI helps with speed, scale and can be a value add in content generation and production. However, there are many legal nuances to consider such as diligence to understand proprietorship of the AI model, training data and its output; licensing arrangements together with their do’s and don’t’s in content generation and monetization, to name a few,” Jain added.

That said, many point out that while AI is being funded as an operating and distribution layer, not merely for generating content, investors also seek valuable intellectual property, music catalogues, recurring revenue, regional content, live events, gaming, animation, VFX, distribution networks and strong audience access.

Also Read | AI now enters the dreamworld

Defensible assets

According to Bharati Wukkadada, associate professor in data science and technology at KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, the question facing investors is this: Do companies have the potential to create a scalable entertainment business model based on activities with repeatable monetization? AI might help achieve this goal, yet it cannot render a business model viable or meet audience demand.

Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris said a business becomes attractive when it has defensible rights, predictable monetisation and scalability. The most investible companies may combine proprietary content or distribution with AI that improves production, marketing and monetisation. AI is an accelerator not a substitute for compelling content, sound governance, reliable revenue and paying customers.

“Investors still care about scale, defensible IP, recurring revenues and profitability. India’s media and entertainment sector reached about 2.78 trillion in 2025, with strong growth in live events, digital subscriptions and advertising. AI can improve those businesses, but it is not the business model by itself,” said Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director, CineNow, an entertainment financing platform.

Demand gap

There is good reason to believe that AI-assisted content production is sustainable, according to Gautam Mohanty, advocate, Delhi High Court. Using AI for dubbing, localization, visual effects, editing, pre-visualization, marketing, recommendation, catalogue management and personalization solves identifiable economic problems. These technologies need not persuade consumers to develop an appetite for “AI entertainment”; they simply make conventional entertainment cheaper or easier to produce and distribute.

Moreover, Menezes pointed out that while there is a massive surge in the creation of AI-generated content, there is no corresponding surge on the demand side. This mismatch has resulted in a flood of low-quality content, or "slop," overwhelming platforms.

For AI content to become sustainable, the industry must pivot its focus toward talent development rather than just volume.

“Whether entirely AI-generated entertainment represents an equally sustainable category is a more difficult question. Generative AI can dramatically increase supply, but it cannot increase the number of hours in a consumer’s day. If millions of inexpensive videos can be produced almost instantaneously, production ceases to be the principal bottleneck. Discovery, trust and audience attention become the bottlenecks,” Mohanty added.

Also Read | Are AI movies all slop? Not if they can hold human audiences in their thrall

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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