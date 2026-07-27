As AI-native music artists debut, can commercial opportunities balance legal rights?

As Eros Innovation launches Eros Music Worlds, a cultural music platform featuring seven AI-native artists built from established Eros film characters and narrative worlds, industry experts say the commercial opportunity is significant.
However, the real value lies not in producing endless AI-generated music, but in creating rights-cleared, legally compliant content based on well-known voices and performances.
Music companies, experts say, must ensure AI systems are trained on lawfully licensed content and that artists' copyrights, performers' rights and personality rights are not infringed. Any use of an artist's voice, likeness or creative works must be backed by the necessary consents and licences.
Beyond remixes
“From a revenue perspective, AI-native artists give music companies a new way to monetise their existing catalogues. A song library is no longer limited to old recordings or remixes. With AI, companies can create newer versions, regional adaptations, digital performers, short-form content and fresh engagement around older IP,” said Sudhir Raja Ravindran, attorney-at-law, solicitor (England & Wales) at Altacit Global.