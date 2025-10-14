Can algorithms make music with soul? Prasar Bharati bets on an AI rock band
Lata Jha 4 min read 14 Oct 2025, 05:35 pm IST
Summary
With Trilok's collaboration with Prasar Bharati, AI-generated music is gaining institutional acceptance. Industry experts emphasize the need for ethical standards and fair compensation, as AI tools democratize music production but also pose challenges to creators' income and copyright protections.
Are the days of musicians, vocalists, and lyricists numbered? Can artificial intelligence (AI) truly synthesise music that moves the heart? And, can AI-generated music be really considered creative?
