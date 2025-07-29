Even as YouTube’s new rules seek to curb content mass-produced with artificial intelligence (AI) tools, the large volume of such repetitive videos and audio is still a risk for Indian creators.

“We have lately seen a massive increase in the posting of pure AI-generated content, especially video. We have seen creators also use the same as a shortcut, although exact numbers vary widely depending on platform moderation policies," said Sunder Venkatraman, chief business officer at short video app Josh. “AI can enhance creativity and streamline content production, but its proliferation risks overshadow original creator efforts, potentially diminishing their visibility and income."

The rise of AI introduces complexities in preserving creators' rights and ensuring fair rewards for original content, Venkatraman added. Key challenges include accurately identifying subtle forms of AI manipulation and preventing inadvertent promotion of duplicated content, he said.

There has been a massive increase in AI-generated content, especially video, in India. According to creators and industry executives, unchecked growth of AI-driven content could reduce earnings for original creators by about 15-20% due to diluted user engagement.

YouTube is cracking down on mass-produced or repetitive content, including AI-generated videos, especially those that may mimic trends without adding any original view or commentary. The updated monetization policy is meant to emphasise creators’ originality and authenticity, even if they do use some AI tools. But the final product must reflect their own perspective and value.

Calling the YouTube move one of the first serious steps in tackling AI content produced at scale, Ayushi Rai, an entertainment creator, said a noticeable chunk, especially in voiceovers and podcast script-based reels, is now AI-generated or at least AI-assisted. “The problem isn’t just about volume; it’s about speed and scale. AI can churn out 10 videos in the time it takes a human creator to make one. Which makes discovery harder, engagement drops, and that directly affects creator revenue."

Content creation, while often glamourized, is a deeply demanding profession. With AI-powered automation, it has become harder for human creators to break through the algorithm and gain the views and engagement they deserve, according to Dhananjay Bhosale, a tech creator.

“That in turn affects brand deals, which many of us rely on for income. Meta asks creators to declare if their content has used AI in any form. Twitter offers context labels or fact-checking, especially for controversial, political, or war-related content, flagging AI-generated media when possible to prevent its spread. However, most platforms still lack robust tools to reliably detect AI-generated content. Every day, new models emerge with even more realistic visuals and voices," Bhosale said.

A ShareChat spokesperson said, “We are witnessing strong adoption of AI tools among our creators across both short videos and micro-dramas. Our sophisticated content moderation systems continue to ensure that this growing wave of AI-generated content aligns with our community standards."

While agreeing that a system of checks and balances is now beginning to come into place, Dipankar Mukherjee, co-founder of AI-powered StudioBlo said such content produced at scale does not simply lead to a loss of eyeballs, but also audience trust.

Some industry experts said the misuse of AI can go beyond just denting opportunities for original work.

These tools can help create misleading content, where creators can make false claims to have been in places or with people, for publicity, according to Rahul Regulapati, founder of Galleri5, a platform for AI-powered marketing solutions.

Umesh Bude, chief technology officer at Pocket Entertainment, said, “We are at a transformative juncture in the content ecosystem, where AI-generated content is becoming increasingly prevalent across platforms. There’s no doubt that AI is contributing to a surge in content volume, both audio and video. While this opens up exciting possibilities, it also brings into focus the importance of originality and creative integrity.

Bude said the primary challenge is distinguishing between purely synthetic media and human-led, AI-augmented creation. “We believe that platforms that successfully champion the latter will not only foster the most vibrant creator communities but also become the most engaging for the end users."

