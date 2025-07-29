YouTube's new rules curb repetitive AI content. That won't eliminate the threat for creators
Summary
While AI enhances production speed, it risks reducing engagement and earnings for original creators by 15-20%, estimates suggest. Will new rules be able to distinguish AI content from original work?
Even as YouTube’s new rules seek to curb content mass-produced with artificial intelligence (AI) tools, the large volume of such repetitive videos and audio is still a risk for Indian creators.
