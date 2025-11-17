From AI verticals to astrological apps, traditional entertainment firms are diversifying fast
Lata Jha 4 min read 17 Nov 2025, 05:57 am IST
Summary
ChatGPT said: Media firms diversify as theatrical growth slows. Abundantia and Balaji Telefilms explore AI, astrology apps, and live events to engage audiences and boost revenue.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As streaming platforms cut budgets and the theatrical front remains slow, traditional media and entertainment firms, known for film, television, or content production, are rapidly diversifying to cast wider nets in the evolving ecosystem.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story