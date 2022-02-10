Telecom major Bharti Airtel today launched its video streaming platform Airtel Xstream Premium. The video streaming platform will aggregate content from 15 Indian and global video OTT’s in one app.

Customers will get access to one of the largest catalogue of over 10,500 movies and shows plus LIVE channels from SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, Shorts TV on Airtel Xstream Premium.

Airtel Xstream Premium also offers a great experience with a single app, single subscription, single sign-in, unified content search and AI driven personalized curation for each user.

Users can access Airtel Xstream Premium across Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops through the app or web and on the TV through the Xstream set-top-box. All of this content is available exclusively to Airtel customers at an attractive price of just Rs. 149 per month.

“Airtel Xstream Premium is a game changing innovation to democratize OTT content in India by solving the key challenges of content 'f) airtel discovery, affordability and distribution. As a unified digital platform, it’s a win-win proposition for customers and OTT players alike as we begin an exciting journey to make digital entertainment mainstream in India."

Airtel is targeting 20 million subscriptions through this disruptive offering and is collaborating with many more OTT players to make Airtel Xstream Premium the go to destination for digital entertainment in India," said Adarsh Nair, CEO - Airtel Digital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!