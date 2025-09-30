Deepfakes, voice clones, unauthorized merchandise: Celebrities struggle against AI threat
While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar have moved court for their personality rights, India’s current legal framework is inadequate to combat the scale and complexity of AI-driven infringements, say experts.
