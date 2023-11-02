Aishwarya Rai turns 50! Actor donates ₹1 crore to hospital on her golden birthday
Bollywood Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her daughter and mother, attending an event and cutting a cake with family. She also donated ₹1 crore for a new hospital.
Bollywood Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday turned 50! She celebrated her birthday with her daughter Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai. Aishwarya attended an event with her daughter Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai at the GSB Seva Mandal in Mumbai.
