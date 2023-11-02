Bollywood Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her daughter and mother, attending an event and cutting a cake with family. She also donated ₹1 crore for a new hospital.

Bollywood Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday turned 50! She celebrated her birthday with her daughter Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai. Aishwarya attended an event with her daughter Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai at the GSB Seva Mandal in Mumbai.

Apart from hosting a big birthday bash, the actor paid tribute to her father and donated a whopping ₹1 crore through her foundation to build a new hospital in the city.

The 'PS-1' actor looked beautiful in a white chikankari salwar suit. For glam, Aishwarya opted for a dewy makeup look with bold lips. She kept her tresses open and opted to compliment her look.

She twinned with her mother in a white outfit on her 50th birthday. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Aishwarya can be seen cutting cake with family at an event.

Aishwarya didn't eat the piece of cake as she was fasting for her husband Abhishek Bachchan on Karwa Chauth. She blushed when the paparazzi sang a birthday song for her.

After the cake cutting at the event, the birthday girl visited Siddhivinayak temple with her mother and daughter to seek blessings of Bappa. The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing for paps after offering prayers.

On her birthday, Shilpa Shetty dropped a picture with Aishwarya and wrote, "Happiest birthday! Wishing you more happiness, success, love, and great health, my fellow bunt."

Anushka Sharma dropped an ethereal image of Aishwarya on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing you love and light always."

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also extended warm greetings to Aishwarya on her birthday.

On his company Bhansali Productions' Instagram, a post read, "From Nandini's magnetic charm to Sofia's warmth to Paro's fiery spirit, she continues to grace our screens with her versatile performances Wishing the beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb a very Happy Birthday [?]"

Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar' in 1997 and post that she was seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Taal' and many more.

Recently, she was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which gathered massive responses from the audience. She also made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

