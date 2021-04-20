NEW DELHI: Actor Ajay Devgn has added to the list of big Bollywood stars making their digital debuts as he announces his crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, for Disney+ Hotstar. The show, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, will be an adaptation of British series Luther, for Indian audiences.

Devgn is the latest Bollywood name to have reconciled to the growing popularity of the web even as several stars and studios remained wary of direct-to-digital releases during the covid-19 pandemic last year. Shahid Kapoor will be seen on Amazon Prime Video in an untitled drama thriller created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, while Akshay Kumar has confirmed action show The End for Amazon Prime Video.

“My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar," Devgn said in a statement.

Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney+ Hotstar, said the narrative of the show is bold and genre-defining, crafted not just for metro audiences but also appealing to hundreds of millions of users across the country.

Media experts say the viewership of several streaming platforms is inching towards a few million subscribers in India, making it easy for them to make the kind of investment these stars look at. The production budget is linked to user growth. A top-grade web show in India can now look at budgets of Rs. 60-80 crore, on par with what is usually spent on feature films with compensation for A-list male stars falling around Rs15 crore.

Moreover, the four to five million subscribers that platforms have added to the overall OTT ecosystem over the past few months has given them scale and made sure that stars look at them as avenues that will only help their brand image, not dilute it. The foray made by top stars to digital platforms stems from their desire to stay relevant and connected with the youth and be part of disruptive stories, experts say.

