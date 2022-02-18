New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has announced a sequel to his 2015 crime thriller Drishyam . Co-starring Tabu and Shriya Saran, Drishyam 2 is a remake of the Malayalam film by the same name featuring Mohanlal in the lead that had streamed on Amazon Prime Video last year.

Bollywood has been betting big on sequels for the past few months. Starting with the second installment of Yash Raj Films’ comedy Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari and John Abraham’s action drama Satyameva Jayate 2 in November, cinemas are looking forward to horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan this May. The second part to action drama KGF, originally in Kannada, will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, and hit screens in April.

To be sure, the franchise model has benefited several films in the past. Franchise films get a leg-up from an existing fan base, explaining why Bollywood has often leaned on sequels. It’s always easier to work around and attract people with known subjects, be it a book, play or something that has seen success at the box office, media experts said. Films in the Dhoom, ABCD and Munnabhai series are examples of successful projects that have carried on the goodwill and curiosity of their respective franchises.

Popular films made for over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are being remade in different languages or are inspiring sequels, many of which are slated for theatrical release. South Indian language movies Home and Soorarai Pottru, both released on Amazon Prime Video, have been picked up by Abundantia Entertainment for Hindi remakes. Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is also ready with a Tamil version.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.