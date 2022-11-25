Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ crosses the 100 crore mark in first week

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ crosses the 100 crore mark in first week

1 min read . 10:38 AM ISTLata Jha
The film only dipped 10% on weekdays (Twitter)

Drishyam 2, which is performing best in Mumbai and Gujarat, is looking to target another 50 crore plus in net box office collections in its second week.

Ajay Devgn’s mystery thriller Drishyam 2 has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in its first week in theatres, having made Rs. 104.66 crore at last count. The film only dipped 10% on weekdays as compared to the opening weekend, according to trade website Box Office India.

The film is performing best in Mumbai and Gujarat and may turn out to be the highest grosser in the area after Sooryavanshi. Drishyam 2 is looking to target another Rs. 50 crore plus in net box office collections in its second week, Box Office India said. While Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior is the only Ajay Devgn film to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark in week two, Drishyam 2 should be the second.

The past few weeks have not brought good news for Bollywood at the box office. Even the festival season this year, topped by the Diwali weekend, could not light up the box office for Hindi cinema which saw business down nearly 50% when compared with pre-covid years. Two big films Ram Setu and Thank God garnered weak collections, together making a little over Rs. 100 crore at last count. Before covid, it was common for two big films to clock at least Rs. 200 crore on a festival weekend.

On Diwali 2019, ensemble comedy Housefull 4 had made Rs. 205.60 crore at the box office, supplemented by the release of smaller films like Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China. In 2018, Yash Raj Films’ period drama Thugs of Hindostan released around Diwali had earned Rs. 48.27 crore on its first day. In contrast, Ram Setu and Thank God had opened to Rs. 15 crore and Rs. 7.50 crore this year. Thugs of Hindostan had slowed down later though.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
