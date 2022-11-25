Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ crosses the 100 crore mark in first week

The past few weeks have not brought good news for Bollywood at the box office. Even the festival season this year, topped by the Diwali weekend, could not light up the box office for Hindi cinema which saw business down nearly 50% when compared with pre-covid years. Two big films Ram Setu and Thank God garnered weak collections, together making a little over Rs. 100 crore at last count. Before covid, it was common for two big films to clock at least Rs. 200 crore on a festival weekend.

