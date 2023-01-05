Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ now available on Amazon Prime Video

TVoD services are still considered niche in India because they are not as widely available as other video content platforms, such as SVoD or AVoD. TVoD services tend to be offered by specific content providers rather than through generalist platforms. It may mean that they have a more limited selection of content, which can make them less appealing to users. SVoD and AVoD stand for subscription video-on-demand and advertising-based video-on-demand respectively.