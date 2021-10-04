Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to release in June next year

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to release in June next year

Maidaan features Gajraj Rao, Priyamani and Rudranil Ghosh and has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame. (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read . 11:49 AM IST Lata Jha

  • As far as next year goes, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey has been slated for 4 March, 2022 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 for 6 May. Nadiadwala’s romantic film Tadap will arrive on 3 December this year

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan will release in cinemas on 3 June 2022, the makers have confirmed. The film that will also be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, features Gajraj Rao, Priyamani and Rudranil Ghosh and has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame.

With the Maharashtra government granting reopening permits to cinemas last weekend, Bollywood producers are fast lining up releases to make up for lost time. Apart from Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi that has announced a Diwali release, studios are also looking at viable dates this and next year. John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 has been scheduled for 26 November and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui for 10 December.

Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey will release on 31 December, a week after Christmas which has been locked by another sports drama ’83. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will clash with Telugu star Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa: The Rise- Part One. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha that was earlier slated for Christmas, has been pushed to February.

As far as next year goes, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey has been slated for 4 March, 2022 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 for 6 May. Nadiadwala’s romantic film Tadap had already announced an arrival on 3 December this year.

Bollywood’s love for sports biopics may have been long been evident, earlier this year Parineet Chopra played the lead in Saina, based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in ’83 while Taapsee Pannu is also prepping to play Mithali Raj in a film soon.

In 2019, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu had played 60-year old real-life sharpshooters in Saand Ki Aankh, a biographical film directed by Tushar Hiranandani that was based on the lives of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, sisters-in-law from Uttar Pradesh, recognised as among the oldest in the field. The film had made Rs23.36 crore at the box office.

