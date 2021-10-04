Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to release in June next year

With the Maharashtra government granting reopening permits to cinemas last weekend, Bollywood producers are fast lining up releases to make up for lost time. Apart from Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi that has announced a Diwali release, studios are also looking at viable dates this and next year. John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 has been scheduled for 26 November and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui for 10 December.