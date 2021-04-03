Ajay Devgn’s ‘RRR’ sells rights for 350 crore

To be sure, many filmmakers and stars from southern cinema are eyeing pan-Indian audiences beyond their native zones through massy, universally appealing films especially post the covid-19 pandemic. Made on budgets of more than ₹200 crore each, these movies will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states and geographies. Baahubali star Prabhas is slated to feature in a mythological historical drama called Adipurush for which he will be joined by Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

