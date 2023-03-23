Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham 3’ to release for Diwali 20241 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films in the past few months to cash in on the success of titles such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Heropanti and Ek Villain, among others.
Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen in the third instalment of the Singham franchise to be directed by Rohit Shetty, that will release in cinemas for Diwali 2024. When released in 2014, the last instalment had made over Rs. 140 crore at the box office.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×