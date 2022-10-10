Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Maidaan’ to release on 17 February

To be sure, Indian cinema’s love for sports biopics is evident in the number of films slated over the next few months. Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim while filmmaker Luv Rajan, known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Puchnama, has announced a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly. More recently, Hindi film industry also turned to the specific genre of women and sports films to drive theatrical audiences, as real slice-of-life stories emerge and female-led cinema finds more favour at the box office. Last March, T-Series released Saina, based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Parineeti Chopra.