Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Maidaan’ to release on 17 February

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Maidaan’ to release on 17 February

Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim (Twitter)
1 min read . 12:57 PM ISTLata Jha

Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan will release in cinemas on 17 February, 2023

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan will release in cinemas on 17 February, 2023. The film directed by Amit Sharma will have Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions besides Hindi.

Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan will release in cinemas on 17 February, 2023. The film directed by Amit Sharma will have Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions besides Hindi.

To be sure, Indian cinema’s love for sports biopics is evident in the number of films slated over the next few months. Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim while filmmaker Luv Rajan, known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Puchnama, has announced a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly. More recently, Hindi film industry also turned to the specific genre of women and sports films to drive theatrical audiences, as real slice-of-life stories emerge and female-led cinema finds more favour at the box office. Last March, T-Series released Saina, based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Parineeti Chopra.

To be sure, Indian cinema’s love for sports biopics is evident in the number of films slated over the next few months. Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim while filmmaker Luv Rajan, known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Puchnama, has announced a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly. More recently, Hindi film industry also turned to the specific genre of women and sports films to drive theatrical audiences, as real slice-of-life stories emerge and female-led cinema finds more favour at the box office. Last March, T-Series released Saina, based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Parineeti Chopra.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Media experts say that since filmmaking is a business and for sports movies to be appealing, the narrative must be married to something that will be commercially successful.

“So, when you’re picking people whom you will talk about, they have to be subjects that will click and whose life has already found a certain currency. And sport is one such subject which is of interest to people," Prasoon Joshi, writer of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic of Milkha Singh, had said in an earlier interview to Mint.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Making a sports biopic has some in-built advantages. For the audiences, they offer the charm of watching movie stars assume the roles of known sports personalities, pushing themselves out of traditional comfort zones and seeking critical appreciation. Further, there are specific marketing opportunities these films lend themselves to, allowing for several corporate partnerships, and resonating with people since it’s a story of human triumph.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.