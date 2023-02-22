New Delhi: Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be seen in a new film titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to be directed by Neeraj Pandey, known for A Wednesday, Special 26 and Baby. It will also feature Jimmy Shergill. The film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Devgn began his professional career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 and over time, rose to prominence as an action hero starring in successful films such as Jigar (1992), Dilwale (1994), Diljale (1996). He went on to give critically acclaimed performances in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Company (2002), Deewangee (2002), Zakhm (1998) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for the last two. Following the success of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), he has collaborated with director Rohit Shetty on a number of action-comedies including Golmaal Returns (2008), All the Best: Fun Begins (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Singham Returns (2014), and Golmaal Again (2017). His recent hits movies include Total Dhamaal (2019), Tanhaji (2020) and Drishyam 2 (2022).

Tabu’s first credited role came as a teenager in Dev Anand’s Hum Naujawan (1985), but her first role as a lead was in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991). She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Pehla Pehla Pyar (1994), which went unnoticed but she rose to prominence with her role in Vijaypath (1994) opposite Ajay Devgn. Over the years, she is remembered for her performances in Maachis, as a Punjabi woman caught in the rise of Sikh insurgency, critically acclaimed Malayalam period epic film Kalapani directed by Priyadarshan, Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, Astitva, a bilingual, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandni Bar, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool, Hollywood films The Namesake and Life of Pi, Haider, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and black comedy thriller Andhadhun.