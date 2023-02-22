Ajay Devgn, Tabu to be seen in new film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’
The film will be directed by Neeraj Pandey, known for A Wednesday, Special 26 and Baby. It will also feature Jimmy Shergill.
New Delhi: Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be seen in a new film titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to be directed by Neeraj Pandey, known for A Wednesday, Special 26 and Baby. It will also feature Jimmy Shergill. The film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak.
