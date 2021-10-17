NEW DELHI : Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen on Into the Wild , the adventure show hosted by Bear Grylls for the Discovery network on 22 October. The show has earlier featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

In a statement, the Discovery network had said the premiere episode with Modi had delivered the highest-ever reach for the infotainment genre in the 9 pm-10 pm slot with 6.1 million tune-ins on Discovery channel, as of 2019, which was 15 times more as compared with the previous four weeks’ average of the same slot. The premiere slot performance of the show had given Discovery 93% channel share in the infotainment genre.

“Into the Wild with Bear Grylls is one of our most acclaimed and loved series and with the new episode, the motive was clear—to make it bigger, better and widen our audience base by bringing forth a deadly combination of thrill, entertainment, and adventure through two daredevils, Ajay Devgn and Bear Grylls. The show has been appreciated worldwide and we expect to land big with this special season," Megha Tata, managing director-South Asia, Discovery Inc. said in a statement.

This August, Discovery Inc.-owned video streaming service, discovery+, had announced a new slate of originals, including the second season of its celebrity food show Star vs Food, Money Mafia, an original that ventured into the world of white-collar crime such as cyber fraud, Ponzi schemes and stock market manipulation, the Indian remake of American reality series Say Yes To The Dress, among others.

This June, the factual entertainment broadcaster had said it was expanding its play beyond infotainment to genres such as kids, sports and entertainment programming. The service will now cover genres such as reality, sports, kids, learning, food, travel and history across seven languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

