Ajay Devgn to appear on Bear Grylls’ show on Discovery

“Into the Wild with Bear Grylls is one of our most acclaimed and loved series and with the new episode, the motive was clear—to make it bigger, better and widen our audience base by bringing forth a deadly combination of thrill, entertainment, and adventure through two daredevils, Ajay Devgn and Bear Grylls. The show has been appreciated worldwide and we expect to land big with this special season," Megha Tata, managing director-South Asia, Discovery Inc. said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}