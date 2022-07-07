Ajay Devgn to direct new film ‘Bholaa’

Large-scale event films from the south have reached smaller towns in north India and audiences have warmed up to their style of filmmaking. While the remake may not be an exact copy of the original, and may be adapted to suit the tastes of the Hindi audience, it brings two different production teams together. Southern producers have understood the monetisation opportunity in the north and are tapping into the solid distribution networks and expertise of Bollywood. The Hindi versions of Baahubali and KGF have benefited from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-owned Excel Entertainment coming on board as presenters