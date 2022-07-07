Ajay Devgn to direct new film ‘Bholaa’

Having tasted success in Hindi-speaking markets with dubbed versions of their films, southern studios are collaborating with Bollywood producers to remake their films, signing up for 50% partnership in most things including share of box office revenue and ancillary rights
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Actor Ajay Devgn will direct a new film called Bholaa which is the remake of Tamil action thriller Kaithi. It will also feature Tabu. The original starred Karthi in the lead, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. Dream Warrior Pictures, producers of Kaithi, will co-produce the Hindi remake.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Actor Ajay Devgn will direct a new film called Bholaa which is the remake of Tamil action thriller Kaithi. It will also feature Tabu. The original starred Karthi in the lead, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. Dream Warrior Pictures, producers of Kaithi, will co-produce the Hindi remake.
Devgn has directed films like U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34 in the past.
Devgn has directed films like U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34 in the past.
Having tasted success in Hindi-speaking markets with dubbed versions of their films, southern studios are collaborating with Bollywood producers to remake their films, signing up for 50% partnership in most things including share of box office revenue and ancillary rights.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While veteran Telugu producer Allu Aravind presented Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey, Prithviraj Sukumaran will co-produce Selfiee, the remake of his Malayalam film Driving Licence, with Dharma Productions.
Producers of South Indian language films who would earlier give away rights to popular films for Hindi remakes at a measly ₹2-3 crore are now setting their sights on a wider audience base across the country and bigger revenue in partnering Bollywood producers.
Film trade experts said the success of RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and the Baahubali franchise, has introduced southern producers to the charm of the north Indian market, where viewers are accepting of their mass-market commercial films. KGF made nearly ₹383 crore from its Hindi dub, while RRR made ₹262 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Large-scale event films from the south have reached smaller towns in north India and audiences have warmed up to their style of filmmaking. While the remake may not be an exact copy of the original, and may be adapted to suit the tastes of the Hindi audience, it brings two different production teams together. Southern producers have understood the monetisation opportunity in the north and are tapping into the solid distribution networks and expertise of Bollywood. The Hindi versions of Baahubali and KGF have benefited from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-owned Excel Entertainment coming on board as presenters