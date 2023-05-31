Ajay Devgn announces new film with Panorama Studios1 min read 31 May 2023, 12:31 PM IST
The untitled supernatural thriller will be directed by Vikas Bahl, best known for Queen. It will also star R. Madhavan. Panorama is also known for Devgn’s Drishyam 2.
Actor Ajay Devgn has announced a new film with Panorama Studios, with whom he had collaborated with, on Drishyam 2. The untitled supernatural thriller will be directed by Vikas Bahl, best known for Queen. It will also star R. Madhavan.
