Actor Ajay Devgn has announced a new film with Panorama Studios, with whom he had collaborated with, on Drishyam 2. The untitled supernatural thriller will be directed by Vikas Bahl, best known for Queen. It will also star R. Madhavan.

Devgn made his debut with the 1991 action drama Phool Aur Kaante and played other action roles in films like Jigar (1992), Dilwale (1994), Diljale (1996), and romantic roles in Ishq (1997), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). He has won the National Award for best actor for playing a riot victim in Zakhm (1998) and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002). He has also gained acclaim for his performances in crime dramas Company (2002) and Omkara (2006). After expanding to comedies with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Devgn collaborated with director Rohit Shetty on a number of action comedies including Golmaal Returns (2008), All the Best: Fun Begins (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Singham Returns (2014), and Golmaal Again (2017). Other hits over the years include Total Dhamaal (2019), Tanhaji (2020) and Drishyam 2 (2022). For portraying the title role in Tanhaji, he won this third National Film Award for Best Actor.

Devgn owns a production company Ajay Devgn FFilms, which was established in 2000. He has also starred in and directed the films U Me Aur Hum (2008), Runway 34 (2022), and Bholaa (2023).

He made his OTT debut last year with the web series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, that streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. He is next slated to be seen in sports-drama, Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and the sequel to Singham Returns (2014), Singham Again, which is set to release in 2024.