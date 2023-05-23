Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to release for Eid 2024

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to release for Eid 20241 min read 23 May 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Indian movies are set to bring back the big multi-star films that were a hit until the 1980s to draw audiences back to the theatres. With few stars able to pack houses, filmmakers are creating mixed-star cast projects for wider acceptance.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will release in cinemas for Eid 2024. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani will see Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran play the antagonist.
