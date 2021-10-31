NEW DELHI : Actor Akshay Kumar has announced OMG 2 , a sequel to OMG–Oh My God! , his 2012 satirical comedy written and directed by Umesh Shukla. In the new film, Kumar, who plays Lord Shiva, will feature alongside Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

To be sure, Bollywood has announced a clutch of mythological films for the coming months. Last Diwali, Kumar had unveiled his plan to work in a movie called Ram Setu that he said would be an attempt to ‘keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come.’ Film-maker Pahlaj Nihalani also has a film coming up titled Ayodhya Ki Katha based on Lord Ram. Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen in a film called Adipurush, reportedly based on the Ramayana that will see him play the protagonist with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. These mythological tales have transcended generations in their appeal, said film-makers.

“This kind of Indian storytelling that blends mythology with history is what generations have grown up on across classes and it plays a very important role in our lives. It is a genre that only grows stronger with time," Vikram Malhotra, chief executive officer, Abundantia Entertainment that is co-producing Ram Setu along with Amazon Studios, had told Mint in an earlier interview. That storytelling element is the building block of lives in India, a country whose culture is extremely rich with documented mythology, Malhotra had added.

To be sure, Bollywood’s intent to tap into the wider cultural, nationalist sentiment brewing in India has been evident for a while now. Former censor board chief Nihalani had announced his film a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya last August to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple.

