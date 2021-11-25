New Delhi: Atrangi Re , a musical romantic drama directed by Aanand L.Rai and starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar, will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December. Rai is best known for the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero .

This will be Kumar’s second direct-to-OTT release after horror comedy Laxmii, also on Hotstar, last year. The actor has recently been in the news for his Diwali hit Sooryavanshi that had made over Rs. 179 crore at last count, following a string of hits including Good Newwz (Rs. 196 crore), Housefull 4 (Rs. 205 crore), Mission Mangal (Rs. 192 crore), Kesari (Rs. 151 crore), Pad Man (Rs. 78.22 crore), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Rs. 132 crore) Rustom (Rs. 127.49 crore) and Airlift (Rs128.1 crore).

Dhanush made his film debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. He gained further recognition for Polladhavan (2007) and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam (2010) won him a national award for best actor. Other commercial successes along the way have included titles such as 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Vadachennai emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film of all time, while Asuran entered the Rs. 100 crore club within a month of its theatrical release besides winning the actor his second national award earlier this year. Over the past decade, Dhanush has also starred in the action comedy film series Maari (2015) and Maari 2 (2018) and Velaiila Pattadhari (2014) and Velaiila Pattadhari 2 (2017).

He made his Bollywood debut with Atrangi Re director Rai's romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013) alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. Dhanush produces films through his production house, Wunderbar Films, and has made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi (2017).

