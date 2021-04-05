A day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share that he has been hospitalised.

“Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working, I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," he wrote.





On Sunday, the 'Good Newwz' actor informed that he has contracted COVID-19 and is currently 'under home quarantine'.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he wrote.

Also Read | Inside the march of virus variants

The star, who was shooting for "Ram Setu" in the city, urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

"I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action soon!" he said.

As soon as the actor announced the news, scores of fans wished him a speedy recovery.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17, last year, making it the highest since the pandemic began in India, while the death toll increased to 1,65,101 with 478 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With 57,074 new coronavirus infections, Maharashtra on Sunday evening has reported the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic started.

